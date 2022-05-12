Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Chase Powrozek, Burlington Central, baseball, freshman

Name: Chase Powrozek
School: Burlington Central, freshman
Sport: Baseball
Why he was selected: Powrozek pitched five innings and allowed no runs on one hit with six strikeouts in a victory over Cary-Grove last week. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Powrozek to discuss his season.
Bartelson: From a bird’s-eye view, how would you sum up your season and what have you been most proud of?
Powrozek: It’s been really fun. I’m a freshman starting on varsity. We’ve got a really, really good team. We’ve won some really big games. I haven’t hit as well as I’ve liked, but I’ve pitched really, really well [and] gone five innings twice and beaten some really good teams so it’s been really, really fun.
Bartelson: Were you naturally a pitcher growing up and how did you grow into that role?
Powrozek: I was an infielder/outfielder and I pitched when I was younger. I’m still an outfielder but I’ve gotten a lot stronger and I’m a bigger kid so I throw pretty hard and I’ve gotten into pitching a lot. [A few have helped me]. Sam Klein, he is my hitting coach and has helped me in so many ways. And my summer team head coach Justin Kees [a former draftee by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998].
Bartelson: As a pitcher, you’re still coming into your own. Where and what do you feel like you offer most on the mound? Dominant with your stuff or finesse, paint the corners type thing?
Powrozek: I’m probably more velo [velocity]. Saturday, I did really good. I’ve been pretty good this year outside corner, painting corners a little bit more, but definitely more velo and curveball.
Bartelson: Off the field, what interests do you have outside of baseball?
Powrozek: Mainly just sports. I played football and basketball this year. I love the Cubs, the Bears. I play video games a little bit, but just basically sports.
Bartelson: If you had an opportunity to meet your favorite current Chicago sports athlete, who would it be and why?
Powrozek: He’s not current right now, but [former Cubs and current New York Yankees first baseman] Anthony Rizzo. Ever since he joined the Cubs in 2012, he’s always been my favorite player. Such a good role model, such a good player, and he seems really nice so I’d love to meet him.