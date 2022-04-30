Boys Track and Field: Kaneland captures Crystal Lake Central Invite title

CRYSTAL LAKE – Nathan Rebacz’s decision to go out for track as a senior at Kaneland High School has certainly paid dividends.
Rebacz high-jumped 6 feet, 2 inches to win the event at Friday night’s 48th annual Crystal Lake Central Invitational.
The senior’s efforts also helped the Knights win the team competition with 109 points.
Burlington Central was second with 91 points.
“It has been a lot of fun so far,” said Rebacz. “I am glad I came out. I am working on technique and hope to keep getting better.”
The Knights also won the 4x200 relay in a clocking of 1:31.7 and the 4x400 relay, the final event of the evening, in a time of 3:28.70.
Lucas Bass claimed top honors in the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet.
The Knights were second in the 4x800 and 4x100 relays. Individual runners-up for the Knights came from David Valkanov (3200), Nolan Allen (400) and Brayden Farmer (pole vault).
Central was paced by Yusuf Baig. Baig, who usually runs the 1,600 and 3,200, won the 800 in a time of 2:00.53. Baig’s teammate Zac Schmidt was second in a time of 2:03.8.
“I am pushing to finish high in the state in the 1,600 and 3,200,” Baig said. “The 800 was good for training.”
Baig, who will compete at Illinois State next season in cross country and track, was eighth in the state last season in the 3,200 and 12th in the 1,600.
The Rockets also got first-place efforts from Nolan Milas (100, 11.31) and Grayson Burton (pole vault, 12-11 ).
Other than Schmidt, second-place honors for the Rockets came from Milas (200) and Gavin Sarvis (triple jump, long jump).
The Rockets were second in the 800 and 1,600 relays,
Round Lake’s top finisher was Jamariel Brown, who won the 400 in a time of 51.47, which is a personal best.
Brown, who hopes to compete in college, is accepting to his leadership role on the team as a senior.
“I am being a leader on the team for the younger guys,” said Brown. “I am totally accepting of the role.”
Dundee-Crown placed fourth with 67 points. The Chargers got second-place efforts from Diego Farias (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Henry Kennedy (100).