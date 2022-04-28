Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Joshua Duncan, St. Charles North, track and field, senior

Name: Joshua Duncan
School: St. Charles North
Sport: Track and field, senior
Why he was selected: Duncan, a returning state qualifier, ran the fastest 100-meter dash time in Illinois this season of 10.59 seconds at the Peterson Invite hosted at Kaneland High School on Saturday. The time also set a meet record, one that stood since 1983. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Duncan, a recruit for the United States Army-West Point, to discuss his track background and more.
Bartelson: Did you find track or did track find you?
Duncan: Track found me. It was something that I didn’t want to do. My brother, Jordan Duncan, ran at St. Charles East [and graduated in 2014]. I didn’t want to follow in his footsteps. It was actually my first desire to play basketball. … After two times [of not making a team], it was pretty obvious basketball was not my forte. Some of my friends told me ‘You’re a fast guy’ … It’s been my bread and butter ever since.
Bartelson: Were you always a sprinter? It seems the quickness always has been a part of your pedigree.
Duncan: I was always a sprinter. I was never a distance guy. Actually, people made fun of me when I ran distance because I looked horrible. Sprinting was always my forte. I have always been a guy that was real fast, and it all started with some coaches telling me to just run as fast as you can in a straight line. After that, everything just came together.
Bartelson: What’s the most rewarding part of being in the track program at North?
Duncan: The most rewarding part of being in the track program is being surrounded by a community of guys who are all pulling towards the same goals. And being in a community of individuals who have purpose; they have goals and they are driven. That is something that is [that] I find very essential – especially with me going into West Point. The Army, the camaraderie; that is extremely important and something I cherish very much. It’s more than just the medals. It’s more than just the accolades … but also being part of a team. Track and field is very much a team sport.