Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Alyse Price, St. Charles East, softball, freshman

Name: Alyse Price
School: St. Charles East, freshman
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Price went 4-for-4 with a grand slam in the Saints’ 12-1 victory over Plainfield North on April 16. She was selected as the Athlete of the Week by readers in an online vote. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Price to discuss her season, her banner day at the plate and more.
Bartelson: Who or what has driven your passion for softball?
Price: My love for the game has always driven my passion for softball. I’ve had incredible role models who have guided me along the way. My dad is my biggest fan and my motivation to accomplish my dreams. My grandfather is my sideline coach and believes in me every step of the way. My travel coach is my inspiration and has taught me how to excel as an athlete and as a women.
Bartelson: Clearly you were seeing the ball well for that Plainfield North game. What fueled the career day and how satisfying was it for you to accomplish?
Price: It has been a challenge being a freshman on varsity. Before the Plainfield North game, some of my teammates gave me a quick pep talk. The support from them made me walk into this game with a completely different mindset. The accomplishment of contributing to my team felt amazing.
Bartelson: What aspect of your game – fielding, hitting or whatever – do you feel is most underrated at this point in your career?
Price: At this moment in my career, I feel like my defense is the most underrated aspect of my game. But my high school career just began and I’m eager for the future.
Bartelson: What upperclassmen teammate has been a role model, someone to look up to and why?
Price: Katie Morgan and Brianna Risley have been my biggest role models this season. I admire their positivity and the way they support their teammates on and off the field. I’m excited to continue to learn from all my upperclassman.
Bartelson: For fun, what is your walk-up song and why did you choose it?
Price: My current walk-up song is “Power” by Kanye West. This song simply gets me hyped and reminds me of what type of hitter I am.