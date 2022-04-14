Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Nick Fortino, Batavia, Track and Field, senior

Name: Nick Fortino
School: Batavia, senior
Sport: Track and Field
Why he was selected: Fortino won the pole vault at the Les Hodge Invite with an effort of 14 feet, 6 inches. Fortino is a returning all-state pole vaulter. Fortino was chosen Athlete of the Week by readers in an online vote. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Fortino to discuss his season and more.
Bartelson: What internally pushes you to be the overall athlete you’ve become?
Fortino: I would say my need to be competitive and the best at anything I do. Since I started vaulting freshman year, I had my sights set on being the best vaulter ever to go to Batavia and absolutely nothing less. I’ve done everything I possibly can to achieve that goal and this season I finally did it.
Bartelson: Why do you get fulfillment out of track and pole vaulting?
Fortino: Track and pole vault give me the feeling of contributing to myself and the team that really fulfills me. Going over a new bar and immediately feeling my hard work pay off and knowing I’m helping strengthen my team makes everything worth it.
Bartelson: What are some PRs and other accolades you hope to achieve and build off the last year or so?
Fortino: This year, I finally reached 15 feet, and I hope to get a jump of around 15 feet, 6 inches [and] 15 feet, 8 inches. I fully believe that I can do this, and I would also like to win outdoor conference again as well as the county and sectional meet. At state, I have a high goal of finishing in the top three.
Bartelson: What Batavia track athlete isn’t in the spotlight per se, but you feel deserves to be and why?
Fortino: I think Alec Crum is a guy who deserves attention right now. He recently broke the 6-foot mark in high jump and has been doing great in both long and triple jump. I think he’s going to continue to score a lot of points for us.
Bartelson: If you could meet an idol – whatever capacity – who would it be and why?
Fortino: I would love to meet Mondo Duplantis, the world record holder for pole vault. I would ask him for advice on how to better deal with the mental aspect of pole vault and how he has handled it over his career.