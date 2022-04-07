Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Eva Samuelian, Burlington Central, soccer, sophomore

Name: Eva Samuelian
School: Burlington Central
Sport: Soccer, sophomore
Why she was selected: Samuelian scored two goals in the Rose-Drach soccer tournament last weekend and was voted Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week by readers. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Samuelian to discuss her season.
Bartelson: What has been key to your successful start to the season so far?
Samuelian: Coming off last year with such a successful team that got to go all the way to the supersectionals, [the coaching staff] and the current upperclassmen have really taken me under their wing and encouraged me. Given me the confidence that has been vital to the start of my season as we play really tough bigger schools.
Bartelson: Entering the season, what were some personal and team goals you had and why?
Samuelian: I knew that the beginning of this season was going to be tougher as we’re facing teams that have my [Olympic Development Program] and club teammates on them. Coach schedules us against these teams to use these games to be ready for the regular season ahead of us and be able to go back to our conference championship that we lost last year. I also want to make an impact and be someone that my teammates and coaches feel they can rely on.
Bartelson: What pushes, inspires you to be the soccer player you are today and why?
Samuelian: I’ve been very lucky to have amazing coaches that have given me a chance and have believed in me. I’ve also been fortunate to be a part of soccer teams that are like family and want to win together.
Bartelson: What teammate has enjoyed a solid start to the season similar to yourself and what’s impressive about it?
Samuelian: Both Eva Boer and Ava Elders have been critical players in the midfield for us and have had great starts to their year. They’re two teammates that I look up to as leaders and in how they control the game.
Bartelson: Do you have a pregame playlist you like to jam to and what and who is on it?
Samuelian: My walk-up song is “California Girls” by Katy Perry. It’s basically the one and only song I listen to before every game.