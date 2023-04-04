Here are unofficial election results for races in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area

Voters in Kane County cast their ballots today for municipal, school board, park board and library board races, and in some cases, answered referendum questions.

The polls for the 2023 consolidated election will close in an hour, and as soon as the results start coming in, the Kane County Chronicle will keep you updated on the election returns.

Not all local races were contested, but some of the contested races we’ll be watching include the Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles school boards, the St. Charles and Geneva park district boards, St. Charles Library Board, Geneva City Council Ward 4, Sugar Grove Village Board, St. Charles City Council Wards 1, 2 and 4, Campton Hills village president and Campton Hills Village Board.

The Batavia, Kaneland and Central school districts, city of Batavia, village of Elburn and village of Sugar Grove all have referendum questions on the ballot.

Below is a list of the contested races and results, which will be updated throughout Tuesday night. Races that are uncontested are not included here.