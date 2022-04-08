Slight dip in Kane County’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday

Illinois public officials on Friday reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 in Kane County and no new deaths.

Kane County has now seen 126,267 total cases of the virus and 1,122 people have died.

The West Suburban (DuPage and Kane counties) region’s positivity rate stayed flat at 4.0%. Currently, 33% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, Kane County’s seven-day positivity rate decreased to 3.1%, and DuPage County’s went up to 4.5%. Kane County’s positivity rate was 3.3% on Thursday.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable three out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is down to 47 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive out of all the people tested in a given time period. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a 10-day period.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,312 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths Friday. The IDPH received the results of 106,376 tests leading up to Friday afternoon.

According to the IDPH, the rolling seven-day positivity rate average in the state is 2.1%.

Illinois now has seen 3,080,436 total cases of the virus, and 33,465 people have died.



