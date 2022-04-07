Just over 50 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Kane County

Illinois public officials on Thursday reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Kane County and no new deaths.

Kane County has now seen 126,181 total cases of the virus and 1,122 people have died.

The West Suburban (DuPage and Kane counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 4.0%. Currently, 34% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, Kane County’s seven-day positivity rate increased to 3.3%, and DuPage County’s went up to 4.3%.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable three out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is up to 47 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive out of all the people tested in a given time period. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a 10-day period.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,496 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths Thursday. The IDPH received the results of 110,334 tests leading up to Thursday afternoon.

According to the IDPH, the rolling seven-day positivity rate average in the state is 2.0%.

Illinois now has seen 3,078,124 total cases of the virus, and 33,454 people have died.