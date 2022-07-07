Mystery Diner in St. Charles: Alter Brewing + Kitchen crafts appealing experience

Scouting some of the best patios around brought us to Alter Brewing + Kitchen on the west bank of the Fox River in downtown St. Charles.

Perched above the riverwalk, L-shaped patio seating stretches from the riverfront eastern side of the building to the north side. The latter is a little off the water but rewarded with views of the architecturally significant Hotel Baker and St. Charles Municipal Building. Our ears were treated to the faint rush of water over the dam a half block upriver, along with live music from the plaza across the pedestrian roadway. The brewery building provides afternoon shade for the riverfront seating with its outdoor bar, but adjustable umbrellas are at the ready on the more exposed side.

A flight is comprised of a choice of four, 5-ounce craft beers. (Shaw Media photo)

We shared a flight of Alter Brewing’s craft beer offerings as we studied the menu. It serves up your choice of four, 5-ounce glasses. All our selections were tasty. A favorite was Center Line golden ale, with its hint of fruit, so appealing it’s permanently on the draft menu. Our helpful server was terrific.

Blue corn tortilla quesadillas were prepared with mushrooms accenting the mixed, melted cheeses. (Shaw Media photo)

For an appetizer, we enjoyed blue corn tortilla quesadillas, with mushrooms accenting the mixed, melted cheeses.

The diced chicken salad featured grilled chicken atop romaine lettuce tossed with quinoa, Neuske’s applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, avocado, tomatoes, red onion and cucumber in the house dressing. (Shaw Media photo)

Given it was a warm afternoon, I opted for the diced chicken salad, a refreshing dish with nicely grilled, tender chicken atop romaine lettuce. Popping with bright flavors, the salad also featured a satisfying touch of quinoa, Neuske’s applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, ripe avocado, tomatoes, finely diced red onion accents and cucumber, tossed with the house dressing.

The steak melt handheld on a toasted hoagie roll was filled with slices of sirloin steak, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, jalapeño, mushrooms, melted mozzarella and chili chimichurri. (Shaw Media photo)

My companion chose one of the handhelds, a steak melt served on a toasted hoagie roll. It was filled with pieces of flavorful sirloin steak, wonderful roasted red peppers, grilled onions, jalapeño slices, mushrooms, melty mozzarella and a luscious chili chimichurri for a little kick.

“The skin-on, thin-cut fries arrived crispy and hot,” he said.

Entrees are served after 4 p.m., and include such dishes as beer-brined chicken, offering a pan-roasted half chicken with a chipotle-wort glaze, green chili hominy, grilled corn, mixed sweet peppers and smoked gravy. There’s also braised brisket and a shrimp pappardelle pasta finished with toasted pine nuts and saffron cream. A vegetarian recipe offers cauliflower gnocchi.

Alter Brewing + Kitchen offers a space for private parties. Among the design touches, the airy restaurant features a unique central ceiling composed of brown bottles. The brew house adds a lively component to the ambience. And the bar also showcases wine and spirits.

Alter Brewing + Kitchen is right at home in the heart of the central dining district. Leave some time to enjoy a stroll along the riverwalk to round out the inviting experience.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Alter Brewing + Kitchen

WHERE: 12 S. First St., St. Charles

PHONE: 331-901-5949

INFORMATION: alterbrewing.com/st-charles-brewery-kitchen