Mystery Diner in St. Charles: Redesigned Shakou shakes up Asian dining scene

Chandeliers sparkle inside the newly renovated St. Charles location of Shakou, an Asian restaurant with an open view of sushi chefs at work.

The brick building’s facade belies the lively interior, which sports eye-catching contemporary Asian artworks and a stylish bar topped with a massive flatscreen television adding to the energy of the room. A succession of cocktails are shaken to the upbeat musical soundtrack.

Another option for dining awaits up the winding staircase. The space includes oversized sofas for relaxed seating, and a spot for a DJ.

The seafood miso soup featured large shrimp plus scallops and vegetables in a savory broth that also contained squash and silken tofu. (Shaw Media photo)

We were led to a comfy banquette on the main level, and opened our meal with a delicious seafood miso soup, featuring large shrimp plus scallops and vegetables in a savory broth that also contained squash and silken tofu. The menu conveniently identifies which dishes are gluten-free, spicy or contain raw fish.

Sapporo beer, which originated in Japan, pairs well with the Asian fare. (Shaw Media photo)

A glass of Sapporo, a beer that originated in Japan, paired well with our selections.

Tuna and avocado maki at Shakou in St. Charles (Shaw Media photo)

Next up was a tuna and avocado maki roll that arrived in spirals of red (raw tuna), white (sticky rice) and green (creamy avocado). The six pieces were perfect for sharing.

Bul Go Gi was served with wonderfully tender and flavorful beef marinated in a tangy ginger soy sauce, and paired with sauteed vegetables including colorful varieties of squash. (Shaw Media photo)

My fellow diner chose an entree called Bul Go Gi. It was served with wonderfully tender and flavorful, thinly sliced beef that had been marinated in a tangy ginger soy sauce. The beef mingled with sautéed vegetables including colorful varieties of squash, and was accompanied by white rice.

In addition to a choice of a half- or full-size portion of shrimp fried rice, one can order extra shrimp by the piece, as shown here with two extra. (Shaw Media photo)

I picked an item from the bowls-and-noodles section of the menu, which offers the welcome perk of half- or full-portion sizes for most of those dishes. I selected a half order of shrimp fried rice, and a plentiful bowl arrived. As I ordered, I took Shakou up on the offer of adding more shrimp to the dish, and opted for two more for good measure, so my meal was brimming with good-sized, beautifully prepared shrimp in a well-seasoned rice with vegetables.

The menu points out Shakou favorites, which include poke bowls prepared with diced marinated tuna or salmon with fresh greens, seasoned rice, edamame, cucumber, carrot, avocado, red cabbage, vegan masago and kaiware. Shakou also highlights nigiri/sashimi and a selection of signature maki rolls, as well as chef’s choice creations for parties of various sizes. The eclectic entrees range from steak to Chilean sea bass and fish tacos.

A children’s menu will please non-adventurous young palates with cheese pizza, mac and cheese, or chicken tenders and fries.

We’re glad to see Shakou back in action in the downtown St. Charles dining scene.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a different restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Shakou

WHERE: 312 W. Main St., St. Charles

PHONE: 630-549-6079

INFORMATION: www.shakourestaurants.com/Our-Locations/St-Charles



