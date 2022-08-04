Albright Theatre production to tackle topic of gun violence

BATAVIA – Albright Community Theatre will present “columbinus” by Stephen Karam, PJ Paparelli and Patricia Hersch weekends from Aug. 5 to 20.

Inspired by the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School, “columbinus” is a blending of fact and fiction that illuminates the realities of adolescent culture by exploring the events surrounding the shootings, a news release stated. In the production, excerpts from discussions with parents, survivors and community leaders in Littleton, Colorado, as well as police evidence bring to light the dark recesses of American adolescence.

“I have often questioned whether this show is a memorial to the ones who lost their lives that day, or are the real victims the ones left behind to sift through the pain and torment of existing in a world where staring down the barrel of a gun is far more real than we could ever imagine, and yet still be left with the age-old question, why?” Director JP Quirk of South Elgin stated in the release. “Marie Curie said, ‘Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.’ Hopefully, this show will offer even a small fraction of understanding as to why this happened and where we go from here.”

Cast members include Jon Witt of Naperville; Zach Falvo of Batavia; Jonah Harder of Montgomery; Nick Schaeffler of Warrenville; Ayden Lopez of Schaumburg; Mollie Peery of North Aurora; Marissa Banker of Warrenville; and Gemma Cohen of Batavia. Stage manager is Erin Cauley of South Elgin.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 5, 6, 13, 19 and 20, with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.

Tickets cost $22 for adults, and $17 for students and seniors over 65 years old, and can be purchased at albrighttheatre.com/tickets. Tickets are also available for cash or credit card purchase at the box office while seats are available. Reservations are recommended. For more information, contact the box office at 630-406-8838.