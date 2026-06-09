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Kane County Chronicle

Lanes closed starting today on busy roadway in Batavia for construction

City asking drivers to consider alternate routes

Road construction sign

(file photo) Construction crews are shutting down lanes of a busy roadway in Batavia for water service replacements. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

By Joey Weslo

The city of Batavia said drivers should expect traffic delays as construction crews close lanes of a busy thoroughfare.

Starting June 9, crews are temporary closing lanes on West Wilson Street between North Lincoln Street and North Van Nortwick Avenue. Flagger-controlled traffic operations will be present in the area during daytime hours.

The construction work is expected to continue through June 12 as crews perform water service replacements.

“Exercise caution when traveling though the work zone and follow all posted traffic control signs and directions from flaggers,” the city posted.

The city is requesting that drivers consider using alternate routes or completely avoid the area if possible.

BataviaKane CountyLocal NewsKane County Front HeadlinesTrafficRoad WorkRoadsConstructionInfrastructureBreaking
Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo is a reporter for Shaw Local News Network