Mya Leon hat trick leads St. Charles East to regional title; St. Charles North, Geneva also win titles

St. Charles East sophomore Mya Leon continued to extend her school record for goals in a season as she earned a hat trick to lead the Saints to a 5-1 victory over Bartlett to win the Class 3A St. Charles East Regional.

Sophia Wollenberg also scored twice as the Saints improved to 19-0-5.

“Mya continues to impact matches in big moments,” Saints coach Vince DiNuzzo said. “The players we have on the team is a big reason she is having so much success. The entry balls, through balls and visions from (Lilli) Margewich and (Anika) Dodrill, were spot on today.”

Mia Olenek made six saves and had an assist. Dodrill, Margewich, Strotkamp and Leon also had assists.

“It is always special to lift a plaque and we do not take these opportunities lightly,” DiNuzzo said. “The girls are playing really well and we are excited about the opportunity to compete next week.”

The Saints, who have won 13 straight regional titles, will meet St. Charles North on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals back at St. Charles East.

The North Stars (8-6-4) traveled to the Class 3A West Chicago Regional title game and beat the host Wildcats 3-0.

Madi Shanahan’s 30-yard free kick gave the North Stars a 1-0 lead. They wouldn’t need any more offense but picked up a pair of insurance goals.

Geneva (13-6-1) received two huge saves from goalkeeper Skyla Rothaar to keep Plainfield East off the scoreboard as the Vikings prevailed 2-0.

Bridget Burke and Lila Clemons scored and Claire Reeve had two assists.

“The girls put together a fantastic 80 minutes of soccer,” Vikings coach Megan Owens said. “Our offense created a multitude of scoring opportunities in the box, our midfield connected well and controlled the run of play, especially in the second half, and our defense did a fantastic job of shutting down their most dangerous player and eliminating other goal-scoring opportunities. The girls played together as one with grit and heart and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

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