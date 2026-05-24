City of Batavia to launch bike safety educational campaign

The city of Batavia and Batavia Police Department will launch a “Roll Smart: Know the Code. Ride the Road” summer education campaign to help residents understand the city’s new e-mobility ordinances and promote safe riding practices for bicyclists and riders.

The campaign will focus on safe and legal electric bicycles, e-scooters, micromobility devices and wheeled transportation devices.

The education campaign will reinforce broader bicycle safety awareness for riders. The “Roll Smart: Know the Code. Ride the Road” campaign follows the city of Batavia’s adoption of new e-mobility device governing regulations. The regulations establish where certain devices may be ridden, clarify which high-powered devices are prohibited in public property and outline ages and safety requirements.

“Our goal is education first,” Batavia Police Chief Eric Blowers said in a news release. “Many parents and riders may not realize there are important differences between devices that are street-legal and devices that are prohibited on public roads and trails. We want residents to understand the rules, make safe choices, and continue sharing the road responsibly.”

Batavia police and the city’s Active Transportation Advisory Commission will attend community events to share educational materials and answer questions about the new regulations and safe riding practices.

The campaign also features social media posts and videos highlighting safety reminders, rules and tips for safety navigating streets and trails. The city of Batavia will resume its short-form video reels featuring Rotolo Middle School students.

The “Roll Smart: Know the Code. Ride the Road” campaign topics include:

E-bike, e-scooter and prohibited e-moto style device differences

Helmet and lighting requirements

Safe road and trail riding etiquette

Sidewalk and roadway restrictions

Speed awareness and responsible path sharing

Parental tips to understand appropriate child and teen e-mobility devices

“We want this campaign to be approachable, informative, and community-focused,” Batavia communications manager Lori Botterman said in the news release. “By combining education, community engagement, and peer-to-peer messaging from local students, we hope to increase awareness and encourage safe riding habits across Batavia.”

For information, call 630-454-2000 or visit bataviail.gov/e-mobility.