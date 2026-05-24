Batavia Boardwalk Shops open for season

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrating the opening of the 2026 class of Batavia Boardwalk Shops (Photo provided by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce )

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of the 2026 class of Batavia Boardwalk Shops.

Chamber ambassadors, board members, Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke, Batavia Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Margaret Perreault, chamber communications and membership coordinator Shirley Mott, chamber special events coordinator Patti Anselme, Batavia MainStreet board members and staff, city of Batavia communications manager Lori Botterman, Batavia MainStreet executive director Beth Walker, city of Batavia economic development manager Anthony Isom and Batavia MainStreet assistant director Kristen Desler celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting May 8.

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops, 114 E. Wilson St., features 10 independent businesses as a Batavia MainStreet and city of Batavia business incubator project. The 2026 boardwalk shops include Archives Chicagoland, Bad Luck Club, Clara Nicole Jewelry, Gindo’s Spice of Life, Miss Lindy’s Bakery, Paper Love Collective, Relish, Roogs, The Soda Surf and What One Woman Sees.

For information, visit facebook.com/bataviaboardwalkshops.