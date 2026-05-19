Batavia police sergeant graduates from command staff school

Batavia Police Sgt. Michelle Langston successfully graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University. (BPD Social Team)

The Batavia Police Department announced that Sgt. Michelle Langston successfully graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University.

The intensive 10-week program, from Jan. 12 through May 15, was held in Plainfield.

The program is recognized as one of the premier law enforcement management courses in the country, having trained more than 18,000 law enforcement professionals nationally and internationally, according to the release.

Langston completed 27 core blocks of instruction, along with optional coursework.

Major areas of study included leadership, human resources and employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development and budgeting and resource allocation, according to the release.

Students are academically challenged through examinations, research-based staff studies, presentations and practical assessments.

Langston’s peers elected her to serve as the Class Vice President, a distinction that reflects her leadership, professionalism, and the respect she earned among fellow law enforcement leaders in the program.

The department issued congratulations to Langston and her continued service to the city of Batavia, according to the release.

Established in 1936, the Center for Public Safety has long been dedicated to advancing university-based education and professional development for the law enforcement community.

Its programs emphasize leadership excellence, management capability, and organizational effectiveness.