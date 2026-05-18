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Kane County Chronicle

Nuclear Age subject of next Great Decisions program May 21 in St. Charles

St. Charles Public Library (Shaw Media file photo)

By Kate Santillan

The St. Charles Public Library will host a “Today’s Nuclear Age” discussion as part of the Great Decisions discussion program.

The free program will begin at 7 p.m. May 21 in the library’s Bisbee Conference Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Highlights include eight foreign policy challenges Americans face annually. The program features a discussion topic DVD and moderated discussion. Attendees are encouraged to review the Great Decisions briefing book’s relevant chapter. No registration is required.

For information, call 630-584-0076.

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