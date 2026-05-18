Nuclear Age subject of next Great Decisions program May 21 in St. Charles

The St. Charles Public Library will host a “Today’s Nuclear Age” discussion as part of the Great Decisions discussion program.

The free program will begin at 7 p.m. May 21 in the library’s Bisbee Conference Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Highlights include eight foreign policy challenges Americans face annually. The program features a discussion topic DVD and moderated discussion. Attendees are encouraged to review the Great Decisions briefing book’s relevant chapter. No registration is required.

For information, call 630-584-0076.