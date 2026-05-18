Geneva hosts Memorial Day triathlon and parade, with road closures for both

Geneva High School's marching band performs in 2024 Memorial Day parade. This year's parade will start at 10 a.m., Monday, May 25 from the Geneva Metra Station. (Renee Tomell - rtomell@shawmedia.com)

Geneva residents should plan accordingly for two Memorial Day weekend events that will temporarily close streets on the west side and downtown, a triathlon and the American Legion parade, officials announced in a news release.

The MMTT Youth Triathlon race will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 24, at the Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital campus and surrounding roadways.

The following streets will be shut down to traffic during the event:

Williamsburg Avenue west of Randall Road.

Fisher Drive north of Heartland Drive to Bricher Road.

Bricher Road west of Camden Street to Peck Road.

The hospital campus, at 300 Randall Road, will be accessible from Keslinger Road.

The Fisher Farms subdivision west of Fisher Drive will be open at Keslinger Road, Heartland Drive and Prairieview Drive.

Officers and race officials will assist residents living east of Fisher Drive, north of Williamsburg, with entering and exiting their neighborhood, according to the release.

Traffic control personnel will work to minimize disruptions, but motorists should expect delays while runners and bicyclists are on the roadway.

The American Legion Fox River Geneva Post 75 will begin its Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, from the Geneva Metra Station.

The parade will feature a color guard, local veterans, youth scouting organizations and the Geneva High School marching band.

The procession will travel north on Third Street to the World War I Memorial in Wheeler Park, for a Memorial Day ceremony, according to the release.

Third Street will be closed during the parade, as will the intersection of State Street/Illinois Route 38 and Third Street. Although the parade is short in duration, motorists are encouraged to use Illinois Route 25 as an alternate route.

Parking will be prohibited on Third Street from Crescent to Stevens streets beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, May 25.

A law enforcement drone may be used to support public safety by providing real-time aerial monitoring for police and emergency management personnel, according to the release.

The United Methodist Church of Geneva will host its annual pancake and sausage breakfast at 7 a.m. Monday, May 25, in the public parking lot on the north side of the 200 block of Hamilton Street. The lot will close at 12:01 a.m. that day to accommodate the breakfast.