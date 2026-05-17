Batavia Chamber names 2026 Inspire Scholarships recipients

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce recently named the recipients of its 2026 Inspire Scholarships.

The $1,000 scholarships recognize four Batavia High School seniors for future career goals, ambition and leadership.

The Inspire Scholarship program reflects the chamber’s membership strengths and supports students pursuing entrepreneurship, business, workforce development and skilled trades paths. The recipients will be recognized at Batavia High School’s Senior Honors Night May 12.

Batavia Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Margaret Perreault said that this year’s program saw a record number of applicants.

“The growth of this program has been incredible, both in participation and in the caliber of applicants,” Perreault said in a news release. “These students are already demonstrating the drive, creativity, and leadership we value in our business community. Selecting just one recipient in each category was no easy task.”

Perreault also noted the important role Chamber member businesses play in promoting the program.

“When our members share this opportunity with their employees and their families, it reinforces their commitment to supporting education and future career success,” Perreault said. “We’re proud to partner with them in making this program possible.”

The Inspiring Entrepreneurship award was presented to Ibrahem Kadhum. Kadhum has launched six ventures with two ventures currently active. He graduated from Batavia High School in December. Kadhum currently is studying at DePaul University.

Sarah Alf earned the Inspiring Women in Business award. Alf intends on studying integrated business and engineering at the University of Michigan. She plans to pursue a leadership role blending innovation and strategy.

Sarah Alf was awarded a scholarship through the Batavia Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

The Inspiring Contributors to a Chamber Business award was earned by Maya Leaver. Leaver has worked at New Moon Vegan since 2023. She helped train the business’s new hires and emphasized customer care and community values. Leaver plans on majoring in psychology to pursue a pre-physician assistant career at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Maya Leaver was awarded a scholarship through the Batavia Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

TJ Nystrom received the Inspiring Career and Technical Achievers award. Nystrom will study at Waubonsee Community College to pursue an automotive technician career. He interests include emerging automotive technologies, advanced safety systems and electric vehicles. Nystrom intends to contribute to his family business, Garage 31.

TJ Nystrom was awarded a scholarship through the Batavia Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

“We congratulate these exceptional students and wish them continued success as they take the next step in their journeys,” Perreault said.