Community shredding event, food drive is June 7 in Elgin

State Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, will offer a community shredding event and food drive for residents to dispose of old documents and support a local food pantry.

The free event will run from 1:30 to 4:30 June 7 at Elgin City Hall, 150 Dexter Court.

“Residents can fall victim to fraud if their personal information is mishandled,” Castro said in a news release. “This event provides peace of mind for those residents wanting to get rid of their paper documents while building community through our food drive.”

Participants can dispose of paper materials only. Stapes and small paper clips do not need to be removed.

Donations also will be accepted to support the Community Crisis Center’s emergency food pantry. Non-perishable items being accepted include canned goods, beans, pasta, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter and boxed macaroni and cheese.

For information, visit senatorcristinacastro.com/contact-us or call 847-214-8864.