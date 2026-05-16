2026 AID Summer Stroll and Roll set for June 14 in Geneva

The 2025 AID Summer Stroll and Roll (Photo provided by the Association for Individual Development )

The Association for Individual Development will hold its 2026 AID Summer Stroll and Roll for community members to support its services for residents with developmental, behavioral, and crisis needs.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. June 14 at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva.

Attendees will be able to stroll or roll down Peck Farm trails. The event also features interactive games and the chance to win mystery prizes. Hot dogs, snow cones and snacks will be served.

Early-bird registration costs $40 with a $10 special rate for current AID clients.

For information or to register, visit aidcares.org/summer.