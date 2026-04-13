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Kane County Chronicle

US, China relations subject of next Great Decisions program Thursday in St. Charles

(Shaw Media file photo)

By Kate Santillan

The St. Charles Public Library will host a “U.S. and China Relations” discussion as part of the Great Decisions discussion program.

The free program will begin at 7 p.m. April 16 in the library’s Bisbee Conference Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Highlights include eight foreign policy challenges Americans face annually. The program features a discussion topic DVD and moderated discussion. Participants are encouraged to review the Great Decisions briefing book’s relevant chapter. No registration is required.

For information, call 630-584-0076.

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