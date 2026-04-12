St. Charles library group’s spring used book sale begins April 17

The Friends of St. Charles Public Library will hold its annual spring used book sale to support the library.

The book sale will be held from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18, and noon to 3 p.m. April 19 in the library’s Huntley Community Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Books on sale include science, mystery, gardening, fine arts, cooking, romance, western, travel, children’s. history, sports, hobbies and classics crafts paperback and hardcover books. CDs, computer and board games and DVDs also will be for sale. A $15 bag of books sale is set for April 19. Accepted methods of payment include Visa or MasterCard.