St. Charles North softball scores 33 runs in big win: Wednesday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

St. Charles North 33, Bartlett 0 (3 innings): The North Stars (3-0) recorded 20 hits and scored 21 runs in the first inning in a big win. Abby Zawadski led the way with three hits, including two home runs and eight RBIs. Julianna Kouba added a home run and drove home four. Jillian Salter added three hits, including a double and drove home three. Twelve North Stars drove in a run and 14 crossed the plate at least once.

St. Charles East 11, Downers Grove South 3: The Saints (8-2) had six girls record multi-hit games in their win against the Mustangs. Caleigh Higgins had two hits, including a home run and drove home three. Morgan Beers (two RBIs) and Makayla Van Dinther each had three hits, with the latter striking out six in the circle over seven innings.

Burlington Central 11, Cary-Grove 5: Mei Shirokawa collected three hits and drove in two, while Kelsey Covey drove in three runs as the Rockets (3-3 overall, 2-0 Fox Valley) won their second game in a row to start conference play. Dani Vasilakos also drove in two runs in the game.

De La Salle 10, Aurora Central Catholic 7: Corina Maratea had three hits and drove in two more, Grace Grunloh homered and scored three runs and Aly Salazar had two hits, but eight errors proved to be the difference in the loss for the Chargers (0-9, 0-1 GCAC).

Montini 7, Geneva 1: Jazmine Reddick hit a solo home run in the loss for the Vikings (1-6).

Baseball

Burlington Central 2, Crystal Lake South 1 (8 innings): Thomas Koertgen hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning that scored Jaxton Bovee to help the Rockets (4-4-2, 1-1 Fox Valley) get the win. Bovee and Liam Schultz had two hits and Zach Hartwig had an RBI in the first inning.

Geneva 9, Waubonsie Valley 5: Mason Bruesch had three hits and six different players had RBIs as the Vikings (9-1) held on for their ninth win in a row. Aiden Hall led the team with two RBIs and Gavin Dworak added two hits.

Marmion 17, Westmont 0 (5 innings): Brendan Kavanaugh allowed two hits and struck out 10 over four innings of work, while Adam Vogt (three RBIs) and Robert Halverson (two RBIs) led the offense as the Cadets (3-4) won their third straight game.

St. Francis 10, Timothy Christian 6: Dylan Zagotta went 4 for 4 with a double, home run and drove home five to pace the Spartans (4-5) to the win. Mathew Griffin, Joey Zagotta and James McGrath each added two hits.

South Elgin 2, St. Charles North 1: The North Stars (6-3-1) scored their lone run in the bottom of the seventh inning and loaded the bases with no outs, but couldn’t get the tying run across.

Girls soccer

Kaneland 7, Rochelle 0: Erin Doucette and Taylor Mills each scored two goals and added an assist to help the Knights (2-2, 2-0 Interstate 8) to a big victory. Olivia Davis, Kyra Lilly and Sophia Rosati each added a goal.