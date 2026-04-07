Geneva softball, Marmion baseball win high-scoring affairs: Monday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Geneva 20, Metea Valley 12: The Vikings (1-5) put up 14 runs in the first three innings and held off a late surge from the Mustangs to claim their first win under head coach Kaleigh O’Brien. Meg O’Connor led the team with four hits, including three doubles, with four RBIs and five runs scored. Avery Eddison had five RBIs, Jazmine Reddick drove in four more, and Clara Lyons crossed the plate five times.

Marist 4, St. Charles East 0: Hayden Sujack had two hits, including a double, and Hannah Wulf struck out 10 as the Saints (7-2) fell to the RedHawks, the top-ranked team in the state.

Ottawa 4, Kaneland 2: Luciana Campise recorded two hits and Addison Coulter recorded the only RBI for the Knights (4-4, 0-1 Interstate 8) in their conference opener.

Baseball

Marmion 13, Wheaton Academy 10: After trailing 6-1 early, the Cadets (1-4) went on a scoring spree over the final six innings to secure their first win of the season. Alec Gilsinn led the team with three hits, while Jack Dooley, Matthew Tulley and Charley Zebig each drove in two runs.

Girls soccer

St. Charles East 10, Hampshire 1: Sophia Wollenberg (four goals) and Mya Leon (three goals) each recorded a hat trick and added two assists as the Saints (8-0-1) went on to win comfortably. Anika Dodrill, Reese Kyle and Qori Strotkamp all added a goal in the contest.

Kaneland 2, Ottawa 0: Erin Doucette scored both goals as the Knights (1-2, 1-0 Interstate 8) kicked off conference play with their first win of the season.

St. Charles North 0, Wheaton Academy 0: The North Stars fell to 2-2-1 heading into their DuKane Conference opener.