2026 Kane County Chronicle Boys Track and Field previews: A look at teams across the area

Coach: Troy Kerber

Top returners: Jack Swiatek, sr., distance; Ben Bohr, jr., distance; John Reinbold, so., distance; AJ Viveros, jr., distnace; Bryan Lopez, jr., distance; Cal Reinbold, jr., distance; Manny Maysonet, sr., sprints; Abram Hassler, sr., jumps/sprints; Alexander Lopez, sr., throws; Stephen Dallas, sr., pole vault; Ian Piceno, so., sprints; Kyle Stanislo, jr., hurdles/sprints; Sam Woodward, sr., distance; Myles Manuel, so., jumps/sprints; Oziel Meza, sr., throws

Top newcomers: Gio Gutierrez, sr., sprints; Aiden Crisci, jr., sprints; Marcus McGill, jr., sprints/hurdles; Tyler Bracke, fr., distance; Joey Arch, jr., sprints; Max Bartos, jr., pole vault/sprints; Owen Nordenberg, jr., distance; Gus Clinard, fr., sprints; Gio Estrada, so., throws

Worth noting: The quartet of Swiatek, Bohr, John Reinbold and Viveros all return after just missing out on a podium finish at state in the 4x800-meter relay last season, taking 10th with an 8:05.71. They’ve already beaten that time with an 8:04.11 during indoor track, which is the fourth-best mark in Class 2A heading into the season. The Chargers will be looking to send an athlete to state for the 35th time in 36 years. “We had a large contingent of athletes that recently competed very well throughout the indoor season,” Kerber said. “This aspect along with much added depth and the return to the program of some key athletes should set us up well for the upcoming outdoor season.”

Coach: Mayra Johnson

Top returners: Owen Fenska, sr., distance

Top newcomers: Chet Morris, jr., sprints; Zion Becker, fr., distance

Worth noting: Johnson is stepping into her first season as the track and field coach. She said to look for Fenska to make a run at qualifying for state, while Morris and Becker will look to impress in their first track season. “I am so excited for their desire to do well and aim for state,” Johnson said. “So many of them were so close last year but just fell short. This year, programming has changed a bit in regards to the level of training and technique, bringing in new resources for athletes to use.”

Coach: Dennis Piron

Top returners: Gavin Pecor, sr., throws; Bodi Anderson, sr., sprints; Brett Berggren, sr., sprints; James Sauvageau, jr., sprints; Darin Ashiru, jr., jumps/sprints; Ethan Tucker, sr., jumps; Andrew Culotta, sr., jumps/sprints; Eddie Polaski, jr., distance; Will Polaski, jr., distance; Colton Benkers, sr., pole vault

Top newcomers: Aiden Punzio, jr., sprints; Matisse Contreras, sr., jumps; Jabari Buckley, jr., jumps; Michael Bergman, jr., jumps; Owen Chenoweth, jr., throws; Matt Guiry, jr., distance; Cody Rummel, sr., distance; Maddux Payne, sr., pole vault; Charlie O’Brien, jr., pole vault

Worth noting: Pecor, a Michigan State track and field commit, is coming off a seventh-place finish in the shot put from a season ago, and holds the second-highest personal-best in the state in the event. Anderson is the lone returner from the 4x100 relay that took 10th at state, but have other state-qualifying sprinters in Berggren, Ashiru and Culotta. Piron, who confirmed he will be retiring as a coach after nearly 40 years with Batavia, said that the group is expected to be one of the most balanced across the state while hoping to defend their outdoor DuKane Conference and sectional title. “This year’s strength lies in versatility,” Piron said. “From elite senior leadership to a wave of underclassmen ready to contribute, Batavia combines experience, numbers, and competitive edge in a way few programs can match.”

Batavia's Gavin Pecor competes in shot put during the 2025 Class 3A Boys Track & Field State Final at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Coach: Daniel Morgan

Top returning athletes: Zach Hultgren, sr. (throws); Gavin Klingberg, sr. (hurdles/400); Max Gemelli, sr. (triple jump/sprints); Adin Swan, sr. (sprints); Lennox Lenart, so. (sprints); Connor Kudelka, jr. (sprints); Jason Davis, jr. (pole vault); Jaden Merigold, jr. (pole vault); Brandon Pflug, jr. (800/400)

Top new athletes: Ethan Domaleczny, fr. (hurdles/400); Markus Hansen, fr. (high jump); Maddox Dunmore, fr. (jumps/sprints)

Worth noting: Hultgren, a Miami (Ohio) football commit, leads a strong group of throwers for the Rockets, who did not advance anyone to state last spring. “I think we will be strongest in our field events this year, specifically shot put,” Morgan said. “On the track, we should be strong in the 300 hurdles. We have a mix of experienced leaders on this team, with quite a few underclassmen that will grow a lot this year. We are looking to build off last year’s young team and continue to get better as the season goes on.”

- Joe Aguilar

Coach: Boone Thorgesen

Top returners: Mason Halbach, sr., sprints; Lex Griffith, sr., throws; Cameron Zieglar, sr., throws; Bennett Konkey, jr., sprints; Parsa Manafi, jr., mid-distance; Harrison Tincher, sr., sprints; Marco Van Rensburg, sr., pole vault; Cameron Schmidt, sr., distance

Top newcomers: Hudson Tincher, so., hurdles; Jacob Ribordy, so., jumps; Dion Veapi, so., jumps

Worth noting: The Vikings’ strength comes through the experience from returners in the sprints and the throws. Halbach qualified in the 400 and 4x400 last season, while Griffith and Zieglar qualified in the discus. Konkey, Manafi and Tincher also all competed at state as part of relay teams. Konkey, who spent a majority of last spring injured, ran a 6.38 in the 55-dash during indoors, which is the third-fastest mark in the state and put him 52nd in the country. “This season, our team’s potential is very exciting, especially as we get towards our outdoor season,” Thorgesen said. “We have a great mix of experience, high level performers, and a solid core of younger athletes who keep improving during indoor season.”

Plainfield's Alex Batsala, Hoffman Estates Brady Faulkner, Kaneland's Carson Kaiser and Vernon Hill's Bryant Lester compete in the 3200 Meter Run during the 2025 Class 3A Boys Track & Field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Coach: Andy Drendel

Top returners: Ben Karl, jr., sprints; Carson Kaiser, so., distance; Evan Whildin, sr., distance; Gavin Smith, jr., mid-distance; Griffin Seaton, jr., jumps; Evan Olp, sr., jumps; Brady Brown, sr., sprints

Top newcomers: Jackson Boryc, sr., sprints; Noah Cornell, sr., sprints; Brady Aversa, jr., sprints; Colton VanDyke, jr., sprints/jumps

Worth noting: The Knights will have plenty of young talent coming into this season with plenty of experience. The trio of Karl, Kaiser and Smith hold five freshman/sophomore school records, and will be aiming for the overall record this season. Kaiser is coming off a third place finish at state in cross country over the fall. “With solid senior leaders coupled with a very large and strong junior class, we’re looking at staying healthy and happy throughout the season,” Drendel said. “We have our largest freshman class ever and they have a lot of talent. Our seniors have been doing an excellent job of showing their younger teammates how to do things the right way.”

Coach: Daniel Thorpe

Top returners: Grant Buchner, sr., hurdles/sprints; Joe Dorando, sr., distance; Lucas Galindo, sr., distance; Sam Rowe, sr., distance; Jonah Sartain, sr., distance; Michael Whitacre, sr., distance; Jack Galindo, jr., throws; Santiago Garcia, jr., distance; Josh Joy, jr., jumps; Brandon Jurado, jr., distance; Jake Pawlikowski, jr., distance; Guillermo Ponce, jr., distance; Hugh Wileman, jr., distance; Carsten Zink, jr., pole vault

Top newcomers: Flynn Bennett, so., distance; Caleb Brochtrup, so., distance; Anthony Dorando, so., distance; Clayton Gallois, so., distance; Sam Hardin, so., jumps; Griffin Krol, so., jumps; Liam Krol, so., hurdles/sprints; Jacob McCord, so., sprints; Aiden Miller, so., jumps/sprints; Isaiah Ruiz, so., throws; Steve Simy, so., pole vault; Julian Skrzynecki, so., distance; Anthony Stefaniak, so., throws

Worth noting: Thorpe, who will be retiring at the end of the season, expects the team to be led by their distance squad this season. Whitacre is coming off a seventh-place finish in the 1,600 for All-State honors at state. Dorando and Sartain also qualified for state last season in the 3,200. The Cadets also expect to have a young sprinter core, especially after losing All-Stater Patrick Fitzgerald to graduation. “Our distance kids will guide our team this year,” Thorpe said. “Only six seniors, but three of them have been to state so expecting good things from Whitacre, Dorando and Sartain. Jack Galindo in the throws took second at indoor conference so we expect good things from him in both shot/discus.”

Coach: Ben Provencher

Top returners: Sam Wollak, jr., mid-distance; Michael Wilson, sr., distance; Peter VanLue, sr., sprints; Leo Bolsoni, sr., sprints

Top newcomers: Ejay Hodge, fr., sprints/jumps; Dom Strada, so., distance; Rowan Slovik, so., sprints; Geo Flores, so., pole vault; Jon Kramer, jr., hudles/jumps; Dom Vardalos, jr., sprints; Connor Davidson, sr., pole vault

Worth noting: Wollak is one of the top returning 800 runners in Class 3A, with his 1:53.64 ranking fourth among non-seniors last season. VanLue and Bolsoni join him as returners from last season’s 4x400 team, which took 11th at state a season ago, with the lone vacancy expected to be taken up by Wilson. While Provencher admits there’s a lack of depth on the team, he expects the experience and talent to carry them through the season. “Among our younger guys, we have a lot of talent and a great deal of potential,” Provencher said. “We will be seeing several of our younger guys stepping up, gaining experience, and becoming the future of our program. We are really looking forward to seeing our top guys compete hard and outdo last year’s impressive season and state performances.”

St. Charles North’s Samuel Hill and Kaneland’s Evan Nosek compete in the 3200-meter run during the Kane County boys track and field championships at St. Charles North. (Sandy Bressner)

Coach: Kevin Harrington

Top returners: Sam Hill, jr., distance; Lucas Reed, sr., distance; Matthew Russell, sr., distance; Cooper Kowalczyk, sr., throws; Wylder Smith, sr., sprints; Logan Hill, sr., sprints; Charlie Hodge, sr., sprints; Piotr Ewko, sr., sprints; Bryson Boscaljon, jr., hurdles; Jacob Nwachukwu, jr., hurdles

Top newcomers: Logan Hitchings, jr., distance; Tommy Vendl jr., sprints; Brennan Warsaw, jr., throws; George Low, jr., pole vault; Miles Dill, so., distance; John Tanig, so., distance

Worth noting: Coming off winning the Kane County meet last season, the North Stars have plenty of returners from that team back for the 2026 season. Hill is coming off an eighth-place finish in cross country, and has already ran a 9:09 in the 3,200 during indoor season. Reed and Russell return as key parts from the state-qualifying 4x800 team, while Kowalczyk and Smith also will provide state experience in their respective events. “We had a strong second place finish at the indoor conference meet,” Harrington said. “Our depth is notable. If we can continue progressing and we stay healthy, then we will have one of our most successful seasons.”

Coach: Joline Andrzejewski

Top returners: None provided

Top newcomers: Dylan Liner, sr., sprints/jumps

Worth noting: The Spartans will sport a relatively small team of 18 runners this season. They graduated their lone state qualifier from last season in Gavin Grover. Andrzejewski said they had high expectation of Liner, a Metea Valley transfer who last ran track in 2024, where he ran on the state-qualifying 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

West Aurora

Tyler Scroggins, Ethan Lucas, Lesroy Tittle, Sebastian Garcia, and Brodie Caragher will run sprint races for West Aurora, while Lachlan Mahoney, Kaden Neuhaus, Nathan Gehrmann, and Nate McGinnis run distance. Robert Taylor and Emerson Laufenberg handle hurdles. Bobby Frierson and Kieran Duncan throw shot put. Vangle Pryor and Richard Bell partner with Tittle, James Baker, and Devin Farmer in jumps.

-- Cole Sheeks