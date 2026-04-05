Batavia Chamber to hold Volunteer Fair April 28

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce will host a Volunteer Fair for community members to explore various community service opportunities.

The free fair will be held 2 to 6 p.m. April 28 at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

Attendees will be able to learn about volunteer opportunities with more than 35 nonprofit organizations. The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County also will be available to register voters.

“We believe that by coming together to serve our community, we not only make a tangible impact but also forge lasting bonds that strengthen the fabric of society,” Batavia Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Margaret Perreault said in a news release. “Whether you’re a seasoned volunteer or considering dipping your toes into community service for the first time, we welcome you to join us at the Volunteer Fair and discover the many ways you can make a difference.”

The fair’s featured organizations include Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter, Anderson Humane, Association for Individual Development, Batavia Foundation for Educational Excellence, Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet, Batavia Lions Club, Batavia Park District, Batavia Rotary Club, Batavia RSVP, Inc., Batavia United Way, Batavia Woman’s Club, Boys and Girls Club of North Central Illinois, CASA Kane County, Elderday Center, Inc., Embrace A Family, Inc., Fermilab Natural Areas, Fox Valley Hands of Hope, Fox Valley Special Recreation Association, Furnish Forward Inc., JourneyCare, League of Women Voters/Central Kane County, Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley, Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, Marklund, Mutual Ground, Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resources, Paramount Theatre – Aurora Civic Center Authority, Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley, Sayv Animal Organization, SCORE, Senior Services Associates, Inc., Support Over Stigma, Inc., Tri City Health Partnership, VSW and Lifelong Learning Institute at Waubonsee Community College.

For information, call 630-879-7134, ext. 3, or email patt@bataviachamber.org.