Hayden Sujack blasts two home runs to lead St. Charles East over Neuqua Valley: Monday’s KCC sports roundup

Softball

St. Charles East 14, Neuqua Valley 1 (5 innings): At the GoPro Dome, Hayden Sujack went 3 for 4 at the plate with two home runs and five RBIs as the Saints (5-1) surged to a big win. Kayla LaRose recorded three hits and added four runs. Makayla Van Dinther got the win in the circle, allowing one hit and one run while striking out 13.

Kaneland 3, Winfield (WV) 2: A sacrifice fly from Addison Coulter in the fifth inning would prove to be the go-ahead RBI as the Knights (2-1) won their first game at Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. Ansley Ruh had a two-run single in the game. Brynn Woods had two hits, and allowed just two hits and one earned run while striking out seven in the circle.

Waubonsie Valley 4, Geneva 3: Clara Lyons had two hits and drove in a run and Summer Ayersmann added an RBI single in the loss for the Vikings (0-5).

Hayes (OH) 9, St. Francis 5 (8 innings): Hannah Willix had two hits and also pitched three scoreless innings in the circle, but a four-run eighth inning proved to be too much for the Spartans.

Oletangy Liberty (OH) 7, St. Francis 6: St. Francis (3-3) scored six unanswered runs thanks to triples from Willix, Alyssa Freeman and Lilly Konen, as well as a solo home run from Lauren Kennedy.

Andrean (IN) 10, Batavia 2: Kenzie Krauch and Sydney Stepina each had an RBI in the loss for the Bulldogs.

Stewart Creek (TN) 8, Batavia 0 (5 innings): Krauch had the only hit for the Bulldogs (2-7) in the contest.

Baseball

Batavia 8, Lower Merion (PA) 6 (9 innings): Ben Johnson hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning to help the Bulldogs (3-1-1) kick off their spring trip with a win. Liam Darre went 3 for 5 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs. Finn DePuye got the win on the mound, allowing two hits and no runs in five innings.

Kaneland 10, West Point (AL) 6: The Knights (1-1-1) got out to a 6-0 lead through three innings and managed to hold off West Point to secure their first win of the season. Aidan Whildin went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Kanon Baxley went 2 for 4 with a double and a solo home run, while also getting the save.

Aurora Central Catholic 15, Holy Trinity 9 (6 innings): Tyler Davis led an offensive-packed game with three hits, including two triples and four RBIs to lead the Chargers (4-3). Brodie Curry added four hits while scoring five times, and Liam Torrence drove in four runs while striking out eight batters in three innings of work.

St. Charles East 8, Stewarts Creek (TN) 2: Dylan McCabe had two hits and drove home two, while Andrew Evans threw 4⅓ innings of one-hit ball to lead the Saints (4-1).