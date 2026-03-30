St. Charles man accused of illegally filming up-skirt videos of women now faces 51 new felony charges

A St. Charles man whom police alleged took more than 400 unauthorized up-skirt or dress videos is now charged with 51 new felonies, according to court and Geneva police records.

Jascent M. Harvey, 30, who was charged last fall with burglary and allegedly video recording intimate parts on Aug. 20, 2025, is being held in the Kane County jail as of Friday, March 27.

In October, Geneva police sought potential victims to come forward, after a forensic search of Harvey’s phone uncovered more than 400 unauthorized up-skirt videos taken from 2017 to 2025 from locations throughout the western suburbs, according to the release.

Authorities said at the time that the locations included retail stores, banks and office buildings in Algonquin, DeKalb, Geneva, Elgin, Naperville, South Elgin, St. Charles and Wheaton.

New felony charges filed March 25 against Harvey are two counts alleging moving depictions of child sexual abuse material; six counts of reproduction of child sexual abuse material; eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse material; two counts of unauthorized recording through or under clothes; and 33 counts of videotaping a person’s intimate parts, according to police and court records.

The most serious charges he faces are the two alleging moving depictions of child sexual abuse material, both Class X felonies punishable by six to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Harvey still has a bench trial pending May 21 on the burglary and unauthorized video of a person’s intimate parts felony charges from last fall.

He’s expected to appear in front of a judge Monday afternoon on the new charges.