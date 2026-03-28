St. Charles East takes down York in penalty kicks: Friday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

St. Charles East 2, York 2 (Saints win 5-4): Qori Strotkamp and Mya Leon each netted a goal, and the Saints (4-0) converted on all five of their penalty kicks to go undefeated in pool play and advance to the championship match in the Rose Ausburg Drach Invitational.

Softball

St. Charles East 4, Downers Grove North 0: Hannah Wulf pitched a five-hit shutout and struck out nine to help the Saints (4-1) pull off the win. Hayden Sujack and Brynn Maple each had solo home runs in the contest.

St. Ignatius 13, St. Francis 10: Mackenzie Murlick had a home run and drove in four runs and Hannah Grivetti added three RBIs as the Spartans (3-1) dropped a high-scoring affair.

Joliet West 5, Aurora Central Catholic 3: Corina Maratea had two RBIs at the plate and added 11 strikeouts on the mound, but four unearned runs downed the Chargers (0-7).

Yorkville 14, Geneva 1 (5 innings): Clara Lyons hit a solo home run in the third inning, while Kylie Gates abd Jillian Bultmann each had two hits in the loss for the Vikings (0-4).

Baseball

St. Charles East 4, West Aurora 1: Gavin Fuscone had a three-run home run in the first inning and Kyle LaRose added a solo shot to help the Saints (3-1) win the low-scoring affair. Nate Moline got the win, allowing two hits and striking out nine in four innings.

Aurora Central Catholic 7, Parkview Christian 4: Brodie Curry went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and eight of the starters recorded a hit for the Chargers (2-3) in the win.

Plainfield North 11, Marmion 0 (5 innings): Brendan Kavanaugh abd Julius Pizzano recorded the only hits in the game for the Cadets (0-4).