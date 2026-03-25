St. Francis baseball comes from behind to walk off Fenwick: Kane County Chronicle Tuesday sports roundup

Baseball

St. Francis 10, Fenwick 9: Colin Frank had a walk-off single to cap off a three-run seventh inning for the Spartans (2-2) to come from behind to take down the Friars. Joey Zagotta finished with five RBIs and tied the game with a two-run single, his third hit of the game. Matthew Griifin drove in three runs on a three-run home run in the first inning.

Burlington Central 3, Sycamore 1: Sam Maglares had three hits as the Rockets (2-1) won a pitchers’ duel against the Spartans. Liam Schultz gave the team the lead in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single. Tyler Kotwica threw three innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Daniel Koertgen got the save after throwing two hitless innings

St. Charles East 10, Naperville North 0 (5 innings): Gavin pitched four innings of one-hit ball while striking out eight, while Dylan McCabe (3-4, three RBIs) and James Feigleson (2-3, HR, two RBIs) paced the Saints (2-1) to a mercy-rule victory.

Geneva 4, Bartlett 0: Noah Hallahan struck out nine batters and allowed just one hit in four innings, and Josh Frieders drove home three runs to help the Vikings (2-1) get the shutout victory. Alex Abraham led the team with three hits in the contest.

Kaneland 5, Hampshire 5: The Knights (0-0-1) scored two runs in the top of the seventh, but darkness forced both teams to take a tie. Brody Alstott led the team with three hits and an RBI, Aidan Whildin had two RBIs and Kannon Baxley hit a solo home run while scoring three runs.

Naperville Central 9, Batavia 3: Liam Darre led the team with two RBIs, but the Bulldogs (2-2) allowed seven runs in the final two innings in the loss.

West Aurora 17, Aurora Central Catholic 6 (6 innings): Five different players drove in a run as the Chargers (1-3) could not contain the Blackhawks’ offense.

Softball

St. Francis 11, Geneva 5: A grand slam from Mackenzie Murlick was more than enough to power the Spartans (2-0) over the Vikings (0-3). Hannah Willix added three hits and two RBIs and Lilly Konen also slapped two hits for St. Francis. Clara Lyons led the Vikings with a two-run home run, with Summer Ayersman also driving in a pair of runs.

St. Charles North 15, West Chicago 0 (4 innings): An eight-run third inning capped off an offensive onslaught as the North Stars (1-0) won their season opener. Faith Maleski paced the offense with three hits and four RBIs, while Abby Zawadski added a three-run home run. Carrigan Rich threw four no-hit innings, allowing just a single base runner while striking out four.

Plano 5, Aurora Central Catholic 4: McKayla Edwards hit a solo home run and Corina Maratea allowed zero earned runs while striking out nine in the loss for the Chargers (0-5)

Girls Soccer

St. Charles East 3, DePaul Prep 0: Qori Strotkamp, Mya Leon and Sophia Wollenberg each found the back of the net to help the Saints (3-0) remain undefeated in tourney play of the Rose Augsburg Drach Invitational.

Plainfield North 3, St. Charles North 0: The North Stars (1-2) fell to 1-1 in tourney play of the Rose Augsburg Drach Invitational.

Willows Academy 6, Kaneland 2: The Knights (0-2) allowed three goals in each half in the loss.