Construction crew hits gas line in Geneva, Route 31 partially blocked

Geneva fire crews responded to a natural gas leak Wednesday morning after a construction crew struck a gas line near Illinois Route 31 and Stevens Street, officials announced in a news release.

Crews working on the 302 River Lane residential development hit the gas line at 7:25 a.m. Firefighters tested natural gas levels in the air and determined evacuations were not necessary, according to the release.

Northbound Route 31 is partially blocked due to emergency vehicles, but all lanes on the state highway should reopen soon. Stevens Street from Route 31 to North River Lane will be closed for several hours.

Nicor Gas crews are on the scene and will shut down the natural gas line to repair the damage, which will impact 11 residences in the area.

The city will provide updates when more information is made available.