Kane County state’s attorney recognizes 7 employees for excellence

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser recognized seven employees for excellence in 2025. From left, prosecutors Greg Sams, (left) Dave Belshan, victim services Holly Novak, prosecutor Katy Flannagan, First Assistant State’s Attorney Christine Bayer, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, executive assistant Kristi Heath, prosecutor Morgan Wilkinson, and IT support Aidan Hughes. (Photo provided by the Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser honored seven employees for excellence in 2025, according to a news release.

“I am very fortunate to say that my office is full of stellar employees. But these award winners stood out as truly extraordinary,” Mosser said in the release. “Each award winner was nominated by their fellow employees. I am truly grateful for the work that they did this past year and am happy to give them the recognition they deserve.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Greg Sams recieved the Lifetime Achievement Award, Pursuit of Justice for his 29 years of service.

“First joining the State’s Attorney’s Office in October 1996 to launch the Domestic Violence Unit, Greg went on to handle the most complex and serious cases, to be first chair on 35 murder trials, and to shape the development of Illinois law itself,” according to the news release.

Assistant State’s Attorney Dave Belshan was named Prosecutor of the Year, as he is “known for going above and beyond in every aspect of his work to ensure justice is fully and fairly achieved in Kane County,” according to the release.

Belshan handled multiple complicated murder trials, hearings and sentencings.

Belshan works with victims and law enforcement, providing trainings and leading the 8:30 a.m. meetings.

“His unwavering dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence make him an indispensable asset to the office and the community he serves,” according to the release.

Executive Assistant Kristi Heath was named Employee of the Year for Assigned Staff.

Within the office, Heath is known as a trusted problem-solver for everyone. She approaches every responsibility with care and compassion and places others’ needs above her own.

“Kristi always goes the extra mile,” according to the release. “Her commitment reflects the vital role of all the support staff, whose work is frequently behind the scenes, but never lacking in importance.”

Aidan Hughes was named Employee of the Year for Non-Assigned Staff.

As a member of the internal IT team, Hughes is called when something is not working, often at critical moments.

“He responds quickly, calmly, and effectively in each instance and takes the time to ensure everything is fully resolved,” according to the release.

Holly Novak received the Debra Bree Voice for Victims Award

Holly Novak joined the Victim Services team having not previously worked in the criminal field, but it was immediately clear that she possessed the instinct and understanding necessary to work effectively with victims.

“She listens not only to what is said, but also to what remains unspoken, recognizing that, for many victims, the most important details are often conveyed between the lines,” according to the release. “Her compassion, insight and dedication embody the spirit of the Debra Bree Voice for Victims Award.”

Bree, who died in 2020, was the director of the Kane County Child Advocacy Center.

Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Wilkinson received the Ace of Spades Felony Award, as she handled six first-chair trials and three second-chair trials through the Child Advocacy Center.

“CAC cases are among the most complicated and demanding matters a prosecutor can undertake, requiring meticulous preparation and the resilience to confront difficult facts while remaining focused on the pursuit of justice,” according to the release.

Assistant State’s Attorney Rob Harden received the Ace of Spades Misdemeanor Award, having completed 17 trials and over 80 hearings, all while handling day-to-day misdemeanor domestic violence cases, according to the release.

Harden’s hard work extended outside of his own division with the successful prosecution of a first-degree murder case, marking his first felony jury trial and win.

Assistant State’s Attorney Katy Flannagan received the Ace of Spades Most Hearings Award, by conducting the most contested evidentiary hearings of the year.

Flannagan consistently demonstrated excellence, dedication, professionalism and outstanding commitment in the courtroom, reflecting the highest standards of the office, according to the release.

“No one comes to a prosecutor’s office expecting to get rich or famous, or frankly, to have an easy job,” Mosser said in the release. “We do this because we want to make a difference in our world and in our community.”