Geneva Chamber celebrates BeLocal Tri Cities fifth anniversary

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce celebrating BeLocal Tri Cities fifth anniversary (Photo provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of BeLocal Tri Cities.

Chamber staff, ambassadors, BeLocal Tri Cities staff members, publisher Candice Ellensohn and city of Geneva officials celebrated the anniversary with a ribbon-cutting Feb. 12.

BeLocal Tri Cities highlights Geneva, St. Charles and Batavia businesses to help people new to the area find places to go, things to do and businesses to use.

For information, visit belocalpub.com/locations/tri-cities-belocal-897c.