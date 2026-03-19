Kane State’s Attorney’s Office secures $1M in federal funding to modernize technology

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced in a news release that her office was awarded $1 million in federal funding secured with assistance from U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Schaumburg.

The funding will be used to modernize digital forensics technology and buy new computer equipment, new case management systems and software for the office’s Criminal and Civil Divisions, according to a news release.

“This investment will allow our office to strengthen the tools and technology prosecutors and investigators rely on every day to protect our community,” Mosser said in the release.

“With enhanced resources, we will be better equipped to investigate complex digital crimes, support victims, and hold offenders accountable,” Mosser said in the release. “I am grateful to Congressman Krishnamoorthi for his partnership and commitment to ensuring Kane County has the resources needed to advance public safety and justice.”

Krishnamoorthi directed federal funding to Mosser’s office through the Community Oriented Policing Services Technology and Equipment Program Funding, a Department of Justice program.

“The $1 million in federal funding I secured will help modernize the digital forensics tools prosecutors and investigators rely on to track down offenders, hold traffickers accountable, and support victims and survivors,” Krishnamoorthi said in the release. “I’m grateful to State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and her team for their leadership and commitment to protecting our communities.”