Primary election: Here’s what races we’re watching in Kane County Tuesday night

Stickers await those who cast their ballots in the primary election Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the DeKalb County Administration Building in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

Editor’s note: For the most updated Election Day results and news coverage, visit our Election Central webpage.

Polls have closed on Election Day in Kane County, and voters on Tuesday picked their preferred candidates in partisan races, the winners expected to go on to the November general election.

In Democratic and Republican matchups, voters cast ballots on referendums, congressional, statewide and countywide races.

Here’s some of the races we’re watching tonight. Results also are expected to be posted on the Kane County clerk’s website.

For congressional and statehouse races, click here.

For statewide races, including the governor’s race primaries, click here.

Countywide races

Kane County Sheriff’s Office (Democratic and Republican primaries):

Incumbent Sheriff Ron Hain, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection. Former Kane County Coroner Rob Russell and Elburn Village Trustee Luis “Lou” Santoyo filed to run as Republicans and Salvador Rodriguez of Sugar Grove and Undersheriff Amy Johnson filed as Democrats. Sheriff’s sergeant Andrew Schwab, a Democrat from Batavia, withdrew his candidacy.

Kane County Clerk: Incumbent John A. “Jack” Cunningham has filed to run again as a Republican and Brian Pollock of Aurora and Brenda Rodgers of Elgin filed as Democrats.

Kane County Treasurer: Incumbent Chris Lauzen filed to run as a Republican and Penny Wegman of Elgin, Connie Cain of Gilberts and Scott Johansen of St. Charles filed as Democrats.

Kane County Board: Contested races included a Democratic primary in District 2; GOP primary in District 9; Democratic primary in District 11; Democratic and GOP primaries in District 13; and a Democratic primary in District 17,

Referenda

Geneva Police Department bond referendum: The Geneva City Council is asking voters to approve a $59.4 million referendum for a new police station and other needs at the two firehouses.

Read more here.

Hinckley Fire Protection District referendum: The district is asking for a tax rate increase

Yorkville School District 115 referendum: Voters in Yorkville School District 115, which falls in Kendall and Kane counties, will be asked to approve $275 million in school building bonds. The proposed project includes constructing new middle and elementary schools. The designs also include a new performing arts center and a field house auditorium outside Yorkville High School.

Read more here.

Check back for updates.