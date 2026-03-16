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Kane County Chronicle

Trump tariffs will be subject of Great Decisions program March 18 at St. Charles library

St. Charles Public Library (Shaw Media file photo)

By Kate Santillan

The St. Charles Public Library will hold a “Trump Tariffs and the Future of the World Economy” discussion as part of the Great Decisions discussion program.

The free program will begin at 7 p.m. March 18 in the library’s study room 5, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Highlights include eight foreign policy challenges Americans face annually. The program features a discussion topic DVD and moderated discussion. Attendees are encouraged to review the Great Decisions briefing book’s relevant chapter. No registration is required

For information, call 630-584-0076.

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