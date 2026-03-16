Trump tariffs will be subject of Great Decisions program March 18 at St. Charles library

The St. Charles Public Library will hold a “Trump Tariffs and the Future of the World Economy” discussion as part of the Great Decisions discussion program.

The free program will begin at 7 p.m. March 18 in the library’s study room 5, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Highlights include eight foreign policy challenges Americans face annually. The program features a discussion topic DVD and moderated discussion. Attendees are encouraged to review the Great Decisions briefing book’s relevant chapter. No registration is required

For information, call 630-584-0076.