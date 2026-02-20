Central District 301 taps Huntley schools administrator as new superintendent

The Central School District 301 board has appointed Amy MacCrindle as its new superintendent beginning July 1.

The board made the appointment at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

MacCrindle brings almost two decades of experience in public education, with a career rooted in instructional leadership, district operations, and student centered decision making, according to a news release.

She currently serves as assistant superintendent for learning and teaching in Huntley Community School District 158, where she oversees curriculum, instruction, assessment, professional learning and districtwide learning initiatives.

“I am honored and thrilled to become part of the Central 301 community,” MacCrindle said in the release. “This is a district that values relationships, learning, and growth. I look forward to listening, building trust, and working alongside our students, staff, families, community and board to ensure every learner thrives as we continue building on our strengths and preparing students for their future.”

MacCrindle has been recognized throughout her career for her collaborative leadership style and ability to balance long-term planning with the day-to-day realities facing schools. Her work has included leading curriculum alignment efforts, supporting staff development, guiding strategic planning and strengthening systems that support student growth and well being, according to the release.

District 301 board President Ryan Wasson said officials were confident in MacCrindle’s ability to lead the district into its next chapter.

“Dr. MacCrindle stood out for her experience, her thoughtful approach to leadership, and her clear commitment to students and staff,” Wasson said in the release. “She understands the importance of strong relationships and shared responsibility, and we are excited to welcome her to Central 301.”

Between now and her official start date, MacCrindle will attend events in the district, visit schools and meet with staff and community members to become familiar with Central 301’s people, programs and priorities, according to the release.

Two interim superintendents, Kyle Schumacher and Tim Kilrea, are currently leading the district, officials said.

The district, based in Burlington, serves about 5,000 students in Lily Lake and portions of Campton Hills, St. Charles, Pingree Grove, Elgin and several unincorporated areas.

It has a high school, middle school and four elementary schools, according to its website, central301.net.