Kane County GOP to host annual Lincoln Dinner fundraiser

Kane County GOP Chairman Andro Lerario shown in this Shaw Local file photo. Kane Republicans will hosts their Lincoln Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 31 at the Holiday Inn Elgin. Tickets are $125. (Sandy Bressner)

The Kane County Republican Party will host its annual Lincoln Dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 21, with a patriotic theme to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States, officials announced in a news release.

The event begins at 5:30 with a VIP reception, 6 p.m. for a cash bar and appetizers and 7 p.m. for the dinner and program at the Holiday Inn Elgin, 495 Airport Road.

Tickets are $125 and available online at www.kanegop.org.

“This dinner is our single largest fundraiser each year,” Andro Lerario, Kane County GOP chairman, said in the release.

“The funds raised help support our candidates, voter outreach, and the infrastructure needed to run competitive campaigns throughout Kane County,” Lerario said in the release. ”As we approach America’s 250th birthday, it’s also a chance to recommit ourselves to the values that make this nation strong.”

The Lincoln Dinner event will bring together conservatives, elected officials, and community leaders from across Kane County, according to the release.

Guest speakers are Danielle Carter-Walters and Kristina McCloy.

Carter-Walters is co-founder and vice president of Chicago Flips Red, a public policy advocate and critic of Chicago’s sanctuary policies.

She provided written testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement Sanctuary Jurisdictions.

Carter-Walters’ testimony, entitled “Magnet for Migrants, Cover for Criminals April 9, 2025,” said, “We proudly stand with our President to bring his message to the BlackAmerican community and expose the lies pushed by the Democrat Party and their media allies. We are here to confront the reality of sanctuary cities. Despite the word ‘sanctuary,’ these cities are anything but safe. Chicago has claimed the title for years – and now we’re drowning in the consequences."

Carter-Walters often appears in public wearing a red Trump MAGA hat.

McCloy is co-founder of Concerned Parents of Illinois. Its website offers a list of books for elementary and middle school students in Hinsdale District 181. The group presents the books as “sexualized.” These include “Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag” by Rob Sanders and “My Princess Boy” by Cheryl Kilodavis.

The website offers a way for parents to opt their children out of reading certain books by stating their LGBTQ content is against the family’s Christian beliefs.

The Concerned Parents website also offers a means for parents to opt their children out of various curriculum, including about: animal dissection; comprehensive sexual health education; recognizing and avoiding sexual abuse; acquired immune deficiency syndrome, or AIDS; instruction on CPR and use of automated external defibrillators; organ, tissue and blood donation; and lockdown drills.