Aurora schools went under temporary lock-down after outside gunfire in area Wednesday

(file photo) The Aurora Police Department took a man into custody after reports of gunfire on Feb. 11, 2026. Multiple nearby schools went under temporary lockdown during the police investigation.

Multiple schools in Aurora went into a heightened security status on Wednesday after several gunshots rang out in the area of High Street and Superior Street.

No one was was struck by the gunfire and no injuries are currently reported, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The police located a 23-year-old male whose involvement is “under active investigation. The person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

During a police investigation of the area, officers recovered a firearm and other pieces of evidence, according to police.

Nearby schools were advised to go on “secure and teach” status while officers conducted a search to ensure there was no ongoing threat. The heightened status was lifted once officers confirmed the area was secure, according to police.

Secure and teach protocols are enacted when a potential threat or danger exists outside the school building. During the protocol, school building’s exterior doors are locked with heightened security, while normal classroom teaching continues inside.

“We understand that reports of gunfire are concerning, particularly when schools are nearby,” Police Chief Matt Thomas said in a release. “The change in school status was implemented out of an abundance of caution, and there was no ongoing threat to students, staff, or the surrounding community. Our officers responded quickly to secure the area and ensure everyone’s safety.”

The police investigation into the incident remains active.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department’s investigations team at (630) 256-5500.