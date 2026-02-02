Shaw Local

With Winter Olympics starting, curling program set for Feb. 12 in St. Charles

Stones used in curling are 42 pounds and made of granite, mined from Scotland. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

By Kate Santillan

Community members will be able to celebrate the Winter Olympics during a “Curling 101: The Olympic Sport on Ice” program at the St. Charles Public Library.

The free program will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 in the library’s Huntley Community Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Attendees can learn about curling’s history, gameplay, basic rules and Olympic presence. Participants also will be able to learn how to get involved in recreational club curling. The program will be led by Windy City Curling of Villa Park. Registration is required. To register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.

Windy City Curling is a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching, promoting, developing, and encouraging curling through developing youth and adult programs leading to local, national, and international competitions.

