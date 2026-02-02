St. Charles library’s Black History Month programs begin Feb. 3

The St. Charles Public Library will hold a screening of the documentary “Alice’s Ordinary People” for community members in honor of Black History Month.

The free screening will begin at 1 p.m. Feb. 3 in the library’s Carnegie Community Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The documentary tells the story of Alice Tregay, a woman who became a civil rights force in Chicago. “Alice’s Ordinary People” highlights Tregay’s political change impact for five decades and the ongoing fight for justice.

The library also will offer an “Echoes of Africa: Art and Folktales” program at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 online via Zoom.

Attendees can learn about traditional African folktales, fables, myths, clothing, arts and crafts, woodcarvings, jewelry, cultural artifacts, and handmade instruments. The program will be led by Kenyan educator and storyteller Elizabeth Kahura. Registration is required. To register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.