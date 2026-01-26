Weekend fire leaves Aurora house uninhabitable, 2 residents displaced

(file photo) The Aurora Fire Department responded to a house fire on Jan. 25, 2026. (Provided By The City of Aurora)

Two people in Aurora have been left without a home after a fire over the weekend left their residence uninhabitable.

One person sustained minor injuries in the blaze and was taken for a medical evaluation and one firefighter was evaluated at the scene.

The Aurora Fire Department responded around 2:14 a.m. Jan. 25 to the 600 block of West Downer Place.

Upon arrival, the fire crew discovered heavy some and flames pouring out of the rear side of a large, three-story, single-family house.

A multiple-hour battle to bring the fire under control was made difficult by the frigid temperatures, strong winds and the size and layout of the residence, according to a release by the fire department.

Several firefighters worked on controlling the blaze, while additional crews conducted a search operation. After several hours, the fire was completely extinguished.

The firefighter evaluated at the scene did not require medical transport.

Because of the significant fire and smoke damage, the house was deemed uninhabitable. The two adult residents have been displaced and are temporarily staying with a neighbor, according to the release.

“This incident highlights the importance of having working smoke alarms and an evacuation plan in place,” Fire Chief Kevin Nickel said in the release. “Despite difficult conditions, our crews worked quickly and safely to control the fire and prevent further damage, while ensuring the safety of the occupants and our firefighters.”

In total, 29 personnel responded to the scene.

The fire department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.