Resident injured in Geneva Township house fire; smoking materials suspected as cause

The Geneva Fire Department responded to a house fire in unincorporated Geneva Township midnight Jan. 23, 2025. There was one minor injury, but the two-story home was rendered uninhabitable. (Provided by Pierce Manufacturing)

A resident sustained a minor burn injury and a two-story home was significantly damaged by fire Friday, Jan. 23 in Geneva Township, officials announced in a news release.

Upon arrival shortly after midnight, Geneva fire companies found heavy fire coming from the rear and second-floor window of the home near the intersection of Kirk and Hill roads. They activated the Mutual Aid Box System for additional resources and brought the fire under control after an hour, the release stated.

Fire, smoke and water damage were extensive, and the home was declared uninhabitable.

All the occupants of the home had self-evacuated prior to the arrival of fire crews. Paramedics evaluated a resident who suffered a minor burn, who then declined further medical attention after signing a release, the release stated.

The preliminary cause of the fire was determined to be the careless use of smoking materials in a first-floor bedroom, the release stated.

Firefighters from St. Charles, Batavia, Elburn, West Chicago, Fermilab, North Aurora, South Elgin, Winfield and Carol Stream assisted at the scene. The Elgin Fire Department and the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District provided coverage at Geneva’s fire stations during the incident.

The Geneva Emergency Management Agency, Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County Office of Emergency Management, Red Cross, ComEd and Nicor Gas all provided additional support.