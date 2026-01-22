Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: St. Charles East’s Brooklyn Schilb, girls basketball, sophomore

Name: Brooklyn Schilb

School: St. Charles East, sophomore

Sport: Girls basketball

What she did: Across four games on the week, Schilb averaged 26.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and three steals to lead the Saints to a 3-1 record over the slate.

Schilb was selected as the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week based on an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

How do you feel you performed last week?

Schilb: I think I performed well. It was hard having to play four games on the week, but I think I played the best that I could. We got three wins, so it was nice to be able to play as a team. The last one didn’t go down how we would’ve liked, but some things we can learn from that and take away.

You were 1-3 in your last four games heading into the week. What was the mindset going into the slate?

Schilb: We knew that this would be a week that would test us and set the tone for what we wanted for the rest of the season. So just knowing that this is an opportunity to showcase and get ourselves on a streak but also we knew that we had to stick together as a team and stick to our principles and those kind of things to get us the win.

You set the tone with 34 points with a win over Harlem. How have you been able to find the basket so consistently?

Schilb: I knew coming into the season that I would have to step up. We graduated three of our starters from last season, so I knew someone had to take that step. Just knowing I had the opportunity to do that all while my teammates have done a great job of getting me the ball and setting me up, it’s been great.

You also had three double-doubles in the stretch, and was a rebound away from a fourth. How has your rebounding improved from last season?

Schilb: I just want to do whatever I can to help the team. If it’s a night where I’m just rebounding or just trying to get steals, I’ll do whatever it takes to get a stop and push the ball up the floor to try and get us a win.

You’re in your second season on varsity and one of two returning starters. What’s been different from last season to this one?

Schilb: Last year we did really well, we were undefeated in conference, but we weren’t able to go as far as we wanted to in the playoffs. I want to go further than we did last year, so it’s just been about trying to do what I can in order to get that goal and hopefully go and win conference again.

What’s it been like being in a leadership position on the team only as a sophomore?

Schilb: It definitely is different when you compare it to last year or coming in from travel season because not everyone has played. But knowing that it’s different for everyone but we’re all playing together, it’s just a learning opportunity. And just knowing the things that we can take from each loss and teaching it to the other girls or just knowing the little stuff that we can fix can help us bring that into our next set of games.

Do you have a favorite pre-game snack?

Schilb: I don’t necessarily have a pre-game snack, but I always like to have a light blue Gatorade before our games.

Any music you listen to beforehand?

Schilb: We listen to a lot, but my favorite is the playlist we have before the game while the team is all in the locker room. We just have a mix of different stuff to get the nerves out and get us ready to play.