Winter at Primrose Farm: Where the season shifts, but learning never stops

Winter doesn’t mean life on the farm comes to a halt. Quite the opposite, especially these days with the addition of the Primrose Farm Agricultural Education Center.

A full roster of new exciting and educational programs taking place in the center are on the horizon at the center, 5N726 Crane Road in St. Charles.

Crafty creations

Polar Bear Needle Felting encourages a new skill this winter. Participants 16 and older can try their hand at needle felting to create a whimsical polar bear.

“This is a full-circle type of program where we can meet the sheep, see the wool that comes from them and make a beautiful craft from wool,” said Patty Kennedy, farm program supervisor.

The craft program will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24.

Hot Cocoa and Cookie Bake have all the cozy farm vibes. Kids ages 8 to 13 can make cocoa and delectable cookies from scratch from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Jan. 17 or Feb. 14.

Sugar Free Felted Treats feature sweet, though not edible, delights like lollipops and chocolate caramels. Those 16 and older can check out this program taking place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, February 7.

Scientific discoveries for all ages

Pint-sized scientists can pulverize fruit and explore the basics of DNA during DNA Discovery Jr. Activities also showcase the uniqueness of every individual in this program for kids ages 3 and up from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 30.

DNA: Discovery: Homeschool Edition for kids 6 and older takes exploration to the next level as kids extract DNA from fruit using scientific instruments. No experience is needed for this program, taking place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Did I Marry a Mutant? A DNA Date Day Lab encourages groups of two—partners or friends—to explore their unique characteristics. Participants 18 and older can learn more about their own genetic quirks and those of their companions from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Saturday, Feb. 14.

A mysterious virus is spreading in Mini Vet School: Viral Outbreak! Participants 8 and up will use real lab methods to test animals, track the virus and put a stop to the outbreak in this program taking place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21.

Role-playing adventures await

Pathfinder at Primrose marks the facility’s first tabletop gaming program. Pathfinder Second Edition is a role-playing adventure game geared toward older kids and teens.

“We are hoping to see attendance from a crowd less interested in outdoor activities,” Kennedy said. “We have staff who regularly participate in creative story-crafting games like Pathfinder, and our space is well-suited for hosting them. We hope to see this program branch out to a larger, consistent audience.”

This program will take place for those ages 12 to 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31 and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28 for participants 17 and older.

Fun on the farm

There are also plenty of outdoor offerings this season.

These include the Primrose Playgroup, which helps parents and young children ages 1 to 3 beat cabin fever and learn about the different animals that live at the farm. Playgroups take place from 9 to 10 a.m. or 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on various Wednesdays, from Jan. 28 through Feb. 25 and are based out of the Education Center.

Farm Fun Day allows for such hands-on activities as collecting eggs and feeding livestock. This program for kids 8 to 12 takes place Mondays, January 19 and February 16, Tuesday, Feb. 17 and Friday, Feb. 27.

Home School Homesteaders takes the learning even further, exploring animal husbandry and growing food. Participants 8 to 14 years old will even learn how to make a dish from scratch on a wood-burning stove. This program takes place from 1 to 3:30 p.m., various Fridays from Jan. 16 to Feb. 27.

“Farms run year-round and with the help of our education center, now people can also participate in farm life and have a warm home base to work from,” Kennedy said.

We encourage people to come out and see our year-round livestock, enjoy some of our programs, and see how a farm functions in the winter.”