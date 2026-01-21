Deep freeze: Batavia temporary warming center; Geneva Public Works center shut down due to heat failure

Batavia established a temporary warming center at the police department for the benefit of vulnerable residents, officials announced in a news release.

The warming center at the station, 100 N. Island Ave., was set up in response to a National Weather Service cold weather advisory for below zero temperatures from Thursday, Jan. 22 through 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, according to the release.

The warming center will be open during that time for the benefit of the elderly, families with small children and other vulnerable residents.

The city is unable to provide sleeping accommodations, dedicated hygiene or washing facilities or refrigerators for food storage. Residents arriving at the warming center should check in at the front desk.

Extreme cold weather conditions can be very dangerous, with the elderly, infants and young children especially at risk, as are people with disabilities and persons taking medication for chronic health conditions.

Residents with at-risk friends, neighbors or relatives should help by checking on them periodically. Officials urge caution while traveling outside by wearing appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves, according to the release.

Anyone with specific questions regarding the warming center can call the Batavia Police Department at 630-454-2500.

Kane County has a list of warming centers around the county at kanehealth.com/Pages/Warming-Cooling-Centers.aspx.

In Geneva, the public works building has been shut down for several days because of a heat system failure, city officials announced.

The city reported that the facility at 1800 South St., is closed to visitors because a furnace malfunction that occurred Tuesday.

Residents can still reach Public Works by email and by phone at:

Streets/Engineering, general inquiries: 630-232-1501

Electric Division: 630-232-1503

Water Division: 630-232-1551

Residents can also use the City’s SeeClickFix system to report nonemergency concerns.

Battery drop-off is still available in the front door vestibule during normal business hours, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Crew members will be working in the field as planned, the city said.