Person jumps from 2nd floor during Aurora house fire that trapped several people; officer, 2 others injured

FILE - The Aurora Fire Department responded to a house fire with trapped residents on jan. 17, 2026. (Provided By The City of Aurora)

Two residents and a police officer were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a house fire in Aurora that trapped several people on the second floor. During the rescue, one person jumped to safety.

The Aurora Fire Department responded around 8:29 a.m. on Jan. 17 to reports of a fire in the 200 block of Prairie Street.

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke was coming from a two-and-a-half-story house, with flames erupting from the basement. Several people were trapped inside at the second-floor windows, according to a release by the fire department.

“One resident jumped into the arms of a waiting Aurora Police officer before ladders could be placed,” the fire department said in the release. “Another person was safely rescued by firefighters using a ground ladder on the side of the home. All remaining occupants were able to evacuate safely, and firefighters conducted searches to ensure no one was left inside.”

The home sustained significant damage from the fire and was declared uninhabitable.

The fire crew remained on the scene to assist with salvage and ventilation, and to help the residents recover personal belongings. Twenty-six personnel responded to the scene.

“This was a fast-moving fire that could have ended much differently,” Aurora Fire Deputy Chief Kevin Nickel said in the release. “Thanks to the quick actions of police officers and firefighters on scene, everyone made it out safely. As winter fires continue to rise, this is a good reminder to check smoke alarms, have an escape plan, and stay alert to fire risks in the home.”

The fire remains under investigation by the department. Members of Aurora’s Emergency Management Agency assisted at the scene.