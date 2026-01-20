Combs: Winter nights, big fun with St. Charles Park District

This winter, teens can trade the cold outdoors for unforgettable indoor adventures at the STC Underground Teen Center.

The St. Charles Park District is rolling out an exciting lineup of creative, hands-on, and just-for-fun programs designed exclusively for ages 11–19.

From snowball battles without the frostbite to mystery games under the moonlight, there’s something for every teen looking to connect, create and have fun.

The season kicks off with Indoor Blizzard Battle from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, where creativity meets friendly competition. Participants will design “indoor” snowballs and forts using yarn, cardboard, and craft supplies, then put their creations to the test in an action-packed indoor snowball showdown. Sponsored by the St. Charles Public Library, this free program blends hands-on learning with winter fun. Registration is required.

For teens craving a classic winter thrill, the Snow Tubing Trip heads to Villa Olivia from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30. The trip includes transportation to and from the tubing hill, with pick-up and drop-off at the STC Underground Teen Center. The cost is $40, and spots are limited for this high-energy winter adventure.

New this season is Moonlit Mystery from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6, a lively night of strategy, laughter and suspense. Teens will step into the popular Werewolf party game, where deception and deduction rule the night. Will you uncover the werewolf before it’s too late—or survive by blending in? This free program requires registration.

Rounding out the winter lineup is Needlepointing 101 from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 10. Teens can relax, chat, and learn the basics of needlepoint while creating colorful art one stitch at a time. All supplies are provided, along with pizza and drinks. The fee for this cozy creative night is $20.

All programs take place at the STC Underground Teen Center, 101 S. Second St., and are open to ages 11–19. Space is limited, and advance registration is required for all programs.

For more information or to register, visit stcunderground.com or stcparks.org.

Erika Combs is marketing manager for the St. Charles Park District.